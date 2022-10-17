Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

