Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

