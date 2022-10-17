ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,959 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,959 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.
In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
