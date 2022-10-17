Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

