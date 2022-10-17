Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

