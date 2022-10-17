Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires Shares of 481 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.81 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.