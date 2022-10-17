Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,166,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

