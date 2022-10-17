Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,151,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.