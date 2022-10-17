Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

