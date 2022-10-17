The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Southern worth $138,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

