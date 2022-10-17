Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $150,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.