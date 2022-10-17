Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

Moderna stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock valued at $93,645,982. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

