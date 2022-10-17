O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.6% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.29.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $731.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

