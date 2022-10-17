Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

