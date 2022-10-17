IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $40,646.23 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $40,646.23 and approximately $2,231.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

