Ren Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.32 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $120.59 million and $14.32 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

