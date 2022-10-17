aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $67.96 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. aelf has a total market cap of $67.96 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008824 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,254,854 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.