Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00568180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00250801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,560,799 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.