Aion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.34 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Aion has a market cap of $25.94 million and $149.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 42% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00287925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00137714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00060880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

