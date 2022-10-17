Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $15.15 or 0.00077731 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

