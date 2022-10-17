Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

RITM opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 84,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

