Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,673,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,061,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2,158.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 190,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 182,396 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

