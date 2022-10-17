Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $405.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer stock opened at $350.68 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 22.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

