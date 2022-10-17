Litecoin Cash Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,279,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,261,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00282338 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
