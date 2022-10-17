XSGD Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $53.22 million and $244,015.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,749,214 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

