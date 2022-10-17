Citigroup Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $90.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 5.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

