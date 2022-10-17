Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $1.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.
LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 49,287 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,345,299 shares worth $2,136,025. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
