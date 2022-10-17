Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

