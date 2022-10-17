Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.2 %

HIMS stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $978.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock worth $190,709. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $51,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

