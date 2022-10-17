First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 16.4 %

FRC stock opened at $112.59 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

