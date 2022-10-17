Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $591,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

