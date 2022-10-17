Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.