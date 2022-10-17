First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded at Raymond James

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $112.59 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $110.79 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6,021.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

