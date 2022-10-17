Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.