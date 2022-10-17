Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

