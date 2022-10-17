Mizuho Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $88.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
