Mizuho Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $88.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

