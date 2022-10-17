Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

