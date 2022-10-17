First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.
First American Financial Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE FAF opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $81.54.
Institutional Trading of First American Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
