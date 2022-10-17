Barclays Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $63.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.1 %

AEM opened at $40.12 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.