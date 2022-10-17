KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $263.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

