KeyCorp Begins Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.68.

NYSE:PPG opened at $110.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

