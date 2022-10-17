Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

