Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,168 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

