Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

