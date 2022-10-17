Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 6.1%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 875,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently commented on APRE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

