Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

