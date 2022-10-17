Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

