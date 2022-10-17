Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

