Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

