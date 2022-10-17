Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.